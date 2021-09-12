CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. CME Group posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.21. 1,502,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.27. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

