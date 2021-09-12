Coin Artist (COIN) Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $85,834.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 81.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00005504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00160239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043267 BTC.

COIN is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

