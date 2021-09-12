Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report sales of $84.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.80 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $79.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $340.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $343.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $373.50 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

COLL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,221. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $700.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

