Color Platform (CLR) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $343,212.23 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,487.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.64 or 0.01421563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.15 or 0.00488370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00340972 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00047099 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.