Commerce Bank Buys 2,545 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,035,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

