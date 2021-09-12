Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,412,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

