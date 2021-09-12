Commerce Bank Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,479 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $221.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.93 and a 200 day moving average of $214.10. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.