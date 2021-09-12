Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 435.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $434.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

