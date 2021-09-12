Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.09 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

