Commerce Bank Sells 139 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 854.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $277.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.68. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

