Commerce Bank Sells 259 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after buying an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,432,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J opened at $133.32 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

