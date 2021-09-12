Commerce Bank Sells 319 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $280.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.