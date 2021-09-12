Commerce Bank Sells 3,431 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 561,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.36 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

