Commerce Bank Sells 47,396 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,396 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,605,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 271,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.