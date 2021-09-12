Comparing Compass (NYSE:COMP) & Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.44% 15.98% 9.00% Compass N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amdocs and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

Amdocs currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Compass has a consensus target price of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 63.35%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Amdocs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amdocs and Compass’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.17 billion 2.44 $497.84 million $4.19 18.49 Compass $3.72 billion 1.52 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Compass.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amdocs beats Compass on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

