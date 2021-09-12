Comparing Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.14 $37.52 million N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.61

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.62, indicating a potential upside of 77.56%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 225.64%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.