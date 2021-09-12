Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $45.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. 1,076,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,717. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

