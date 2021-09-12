Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CNTB) Lock-Up Period To End on September 15th

Connect Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:CNTB) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 15th. Connect Biopharma had issued 11,250,000 shares in its public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNTB opened at $22.27 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

