Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Shares Up 1.1%

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) shares shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. 235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

Contango Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.