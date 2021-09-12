Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Up to $37.45

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.45, but opened at $38.61. Continental Resources shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 2,207 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Continental Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 18.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

