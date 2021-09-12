ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.95 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $155.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

