Contrasting Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) & Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta AB (publ) 9.14% 15.80% 4.97% Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70%

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Genetron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 2.91 $143.46 million $0.38 32.74 Genetron $65.06 million 21.38 -$470.35 million N/A N/A

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and Genetron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta AB (publ) 2 0 2 0 2.00 Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genetron has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.41%. Given Genetron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than Elekta AB (publ).

Volatility and Risk

Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats Genetron on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Lars Leksell and Laurent Leksell in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

