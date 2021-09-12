Contrasting iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Traeger and iRobot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iRobot $1.43 billion 1.64 $147.07 million $3.10 26.91

iRobot has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Traeger and iRobot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 iRobot 1 4 0 0 1.80

Traeger currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.45%. iRobot has a consensus price target of $108.20, suggesting a potential upside of 29.71%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than iRobot.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of iRobot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger N/A N/A N/A iRobot 6.84% 11.66% 8.09%

Summary

iRobot beats Traeger on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

