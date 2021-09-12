Convex Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $229.02 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $229.02 million and $10.11 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.71 or 0.00023281 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00186185 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.05 or 0.07316821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.89 or 0.99689108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.82 or 0.00949228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003033 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

