Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE CSW.A traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,505. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.99. Corby Spirit and Wine has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

