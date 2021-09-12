Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of TSE CSW.A traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,505. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.99. Corby Spirit and Wine has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile
