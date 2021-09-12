Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 270,653 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 684.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 214,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 187,091 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $31.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

