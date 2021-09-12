Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 167.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 311,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 195,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 710,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

