Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.