Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BASE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.
Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $52.26.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
