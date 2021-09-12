Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,273,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after buying an additional 94,562 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $194,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

