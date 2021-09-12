Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

