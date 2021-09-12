Creative Planning Has $277,000 Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of HTA opened at $30.09 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

