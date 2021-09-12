Creative Planning Has $309,000 Stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 371.3% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 770.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $61.25 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22.

