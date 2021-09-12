Creative Planning Sells 1,545 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average is $135.96.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

