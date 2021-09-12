Creative Planning Sells 199 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iRobot were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

iRobot stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.