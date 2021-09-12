Creative Planning Sells 751 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNV opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

