Credit Agricole S A Acquires 712 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 142.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,180,453 shares of company stock valued at $323,479,859 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $318.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.69 and a 200-day moving average of $249.06. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

