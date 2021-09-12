Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 3,551 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.34 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

