Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 4,104 Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athene in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

NYSE ATH opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.