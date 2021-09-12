Credit Agricole S A Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 38,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

