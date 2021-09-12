Credit Suisse Group Raises Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $45.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Intapp alerts:

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,362,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,276,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.