Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $7.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.32.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 320,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPG opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

