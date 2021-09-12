Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Criteo stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 366.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $29,444,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $21,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

