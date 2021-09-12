Critical Contrast: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) vs. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Microvast and EnerSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.14 $143.37 million $4.49 17.79

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Microvast and EnerSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 48.54%. EnerSys has a consensus target price of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given EnerSys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% EnerSys 4.92% 13.76% 6.09%

Risk and Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnerSys beats Microvast on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

