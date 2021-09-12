Critical Survey: SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) vs. DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SharpLink Gaming and DZS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A DZS 0 0 5 0 3.00

DZS has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.28%. Given DZS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DZS is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Risk and Volatility

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DZS has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of DZS shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of DZS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and DZS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A DZS -11.74% 1.19% 0.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and DZS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 10.61 -$1.82 million N/A N/A DZS $300.64 million 1.24 -$23.08 million ($0.01) -1,372.00

SharpLink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DZS.

Summary

DZS beats SharpLink Gaming on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc. engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions. The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

