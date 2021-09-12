Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.33

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Crown Castle International has increased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Crown Castle International has a payout ratio of 207.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $188.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.