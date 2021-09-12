Crowny Hits 24 Hour Volume of $192,324.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $192,324.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00074655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00130726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00183580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,871.01 or 0.99983814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.95 or 0.07279999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00957116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.