Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 57,617 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,132,750.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,270,200 shares in the company, valued at $44,632,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 212 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $4,123.40.

On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $668,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $248,386.05.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00.

LEGH stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $458.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

