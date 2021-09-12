Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $153,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 64,426 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

