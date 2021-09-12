Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

