Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of XOP opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $100.20.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

